Huddersfield leading the race to sign Croatian forward Ante Rebić

Huddersfield Town are favourites to sign Fiorentina striker Ante Rebić.

The Croatian international reportedly flew to England at the weekend to finalise arrangements for a move to the John Smith's Stadium.

The Terriers are not the only club interested, but appear to be willing to pay the Serie A outfit's £4 million price tag.

Fellow Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion are also interested in Rebić, so it promises to be an interesting few days to see who he signs for, if anyone at all.

The 23-year-old forward joined the Italian club back in 2013, but has actually spent most of that time out on loan to other clubs. Rebić is looking for a club that will give him more playing time, as he has only made eight appearances with La Viola.

Huddersfield battling Brighton for Rebić

Both Brighton and Huddersfield can offer him that and Town and Brighton have already had a few recent head-to-head battles, not only on the pitch.

Izzy Brown spent last season on loan with the Terriers, and fans had hoped he would sign permanently for the club - with Kasey Palmer having signed from Chelsea meaning they could not loan both Palmer and Brown.

However Brighton have been loaned the 20-year-old midfielder for the season instead, and Wagner will therefore want to steal in to seal the signing of Rebić ahead of the Seagulls.

If Rebić is in England to sign a contract, it is likely to be the West Yorkshire club that will secure his signature. Brighton must not be discounted though and could sneak in with a last minute improved offer for the Croatian.

Wagner and the rest of the team will return from the Austria training camp this week, so news on Rebić may not be released until they are back. Town are certainly preparing themselves for their first ever Premier League campaign