David Wagner hints at more signings for Huddersfield Town before start of Premier League season

Pic: Getty Images

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has hinted that the Terriers may not yet be finished in the summer transfer window.

More signings could be on the way to the John Smith's Stadium in the run up to the start of the Premier League, their first top-flight campaign since 1971-72.

The signings already made by the West Yorkshire outfit have reportedly fitted in well with the team, who have played several pre-season friendlies and gone to Austria for a training camp.

With the signing of Aaron Mooy as the first permanent addition from last year's loan players, and Kasey Palmer returning on loan for the season from Chelsea, Town branched out into the marketplace by bringing in several forwards and defenders to bolster their squad.

The total number of signings made so far stands at 10, with rumours and speculation mounting regarding at least two other players as Wagner tries to recruit strength and depth into the Town team.

Huddersfield still keen to complete more deals

Wagner said before the first of Huddersfield's pre-season friendlies: "Making early signings is what every manager wants – to identify targets and to sign them – and we were very happy to bring in seven new faces [plus Kasey Palmer on loan and Aaron Mooy from last season’s squad] before pre-season.”

The German added that Huddersfield's pre-season "is so important and massive for a successful season" because they "need to work with them on the pitch and off the pitch, to create an atmosphere where everyone feels warm and welcome."

"Time together helps, for sure, and that’s why we are very happy to get so many new faces before pre-season," Wagner continued.

Additions have been made during pre-season too with the total signings double that of fellow promoted team Newcastle United.

With the Terriers also linked to right-back Andy Yiadom from Barnsley and Croatian forward Ante Rebić at Fiorentina, as well as Guingamp midfielder Marcus Coco.

It seems there are plenty of announcements to look forward to from Huddersfield. It is very likely that news will officially come out when Wagner and the team return from Austria later in the week.