VfB Stuttgart 3-3 Huddersfield Town: Scannell grabs a late equaliser in Austria

Huddersfield boss David Wagner watching on during their pre-season campaign

Huddersfield Town fought back from a two goal deficit in Austria to secure a 3-3 draw with VfB Stuttgart in the penultimate kick-off before the start of the Premier League season.

Simon Terodde, Chadrac Akolo and Tobias Werner gave the Germans a 3-1 lead with 15 minutes to go. Collin Quaner and Sean Scannell earned Town a draw after Rajiv van La Parra’s earlier strike.

Disappointing first half

Stuttgart struck first through Terodde, who glanced header connected from Matthias Zimmerman’s cross past a helpless Jonas Lössl in the Town goal.

Shortly afterwards, former Liverpool man Emiliano Insua’s dangerous curling free-kick was met in the box by Marcin Kaminski, but he could only fire wide.

Tom Ince came closest to equalising before the break. After Mitchell Langerak’s punch found the wide-man, his curled effort flew wide of the far post.

However, the Terriers were punished with a Stuttgart second just before half-time. Michael Hefele’s failure to clear the ball from the box allowed Chadrac Akolo to drill the ball past the keeper.

Ten changes at half-time gave van La Parra his moment to try drag back the score. Following a short corner, van La Parra whipped an in-swinging cross into the area which was missed by everyone before nestling into the back of the net.

However, the German side restored the two goal advantage in the 67th minute. Phillip Billing's attempt to intercept a backwards pass resulted in a slip, which was capitalised on by Tobias Werner.

Late rescue

Scannell’s introduction with 15 minutes to go sparked a late revival by the Yorkshire outfit. Three minutes later, van La Parra’s attempt was well saved by Ron-Robert Zieler before Colin Quaner tapped the rebound home.

Then it was Scannell who drew the scores level. His link up with Quaner resulted in a one-on-one situation with Zieler. Scannell managed to hold off the defence before slotting the ball under the keeper to equalise the score at 3-3.

Before next weekend’s opener away at Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace, David Wagner’s side will take on Torino in Austria on Friday.