Three reasons why Tom Ince could be a success for Huddersfield Town

Ince signed for the Terriers earlier this summer in a deal that could be worth up to £10m.

As the Premier League season dawns ever nearer, so does Huddersfield Town's debut in the top flight, and it goes without saying that David Wagner's squad will be relying on goal scoring and creation from the likes of new signing Tom Ince in order to keep them in the top division in English football. Here are 3 reasons why Ince could be the star man for Wagner's side this season.

Experience in the top flight

The prospect of playing in the Premier League is new to many people within the club, from the players, to the staff, to the manager himself; however Ince does have experience in playing in the Premier League, both for Crystal Palace and Hull City.

Ince has made 15 appearances across his two brief spells in the league, scoring one goal, however now with the English winger being 25 years old, and having matured as a player in general, it can maybe be expected that Ince could have a better return for goals, and be more effective for Huddersfield in general.



An impressive start to life with the Terriers

So far in pre-season, Ince has impressed both the fans and surely the coaching staff at Huddersfield , scoring in his first two non-competetive games, as well as being an all-round threat going forward for the Terriers, it is clear that the 25 year old fits in well to the style Wagner wants his squad to play.

Getting off to a good start in pre-season is crucial, especially for new players at a club, filling themselves with confidence, taking some weight of expectations off his shoulders, and also setting a good first impression at the club through performing well are all goals that have been achieved by Ince due to a good pre-season campaign.

David Wager's play style

It goes without saying that anybody who has watched Tom Ince play, knows that he is a very attack-minded winger, and throughout the course of the hugely successful 2016/17 season, in which the Terriers gained promotion to the Premier League, it was clear that David Wagner's style of play is highly suited towards attacking wingers getting goals and assists, fitting Ince's style perfectly.

Elias Kachunga is one name that can be seen as an example of this, being Huddersfield's top scorer in the Championship last season, whilst spending most of his time on the right flank; Ince will be hoping to do similar damage in the top flight.



It goes without saying that the Huddersfield fans will have high expectations for the 25 year old, and he will be looking to relieve some of this pressure from his shoulders and show them what he can do in their opening fixture against his former club Crystal Palace, in just over a weeks' time.