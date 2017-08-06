David Wagner pleased to sign-off pre-season on a positive note with Torino draw

Credit: Clint Hughes (Getty Images)

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is in a positive mood after the club’s preparations for the 2017/2018 campaign were concluded on Friday afternoon with a 2-2 draw against Serie A outfit Torino in Austria.

The Terriers enter their debut Premier League season heavily touted as relegation favourites by many fans and pundits, however, have enjoyed a productive pre-season which has filled the German with plenty of confidence.

A good selection headache ahead of Premier League opener

David Wagner spoke to the Huddersfield Daily Examiner after full-time and explained how the match was “typical” for pre-season because of the clear rustiness on show from both sides, despite the competitive action just one week away.

David Wagner in pre-season. (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty)

“We probably had more [good moments in offence] than in the previous matches. We scored two good goals and could even have scored a winner,” the Town boss mentioned. He added that improvements in fitness and confidence were noticed which made it a “better draw than the one on Tuesday against Stuttgart.”

Only a handful of injury problems to worry about

Wagner went on to admit that he now has big decisions to make ahead of Saturday’s Premier League curtain raiser at Crystal Palace. “Of course, I have to think about the lineup, this is why we have the squad we do – they all have high quality. I am very happy everyone has come through this game [vs Torino] healthy.”

As far as injuries are concerned, Huddersfield have a fully fit squad at their disposal apart from four players; as long-term absentee Jon Stanković is joined by Martin Cranie, Jonathan Hogg and in-demand forward Nakhi Wells on the sidelines.

Young French right-back Dimitri Cavare looks to be a strong option to strengthen squad numbers after a “good” trial in West Yorkshire, and David Wagner has confirmed that the club will “negotiate with him and Stade Rennais to see if an agreement can be met.”