Steve Mounié Looking forward to Premier League and feels responsible as striker for goals

Pic: Clint Hughes/Getty Images

Steve Mounie is looking forward to the start of the Premier League and believes that if Huddersfield Town can transfer the performances in pre-season to the games they stand a very good chance of surviving.

The Striker has scored in four of the Terriers' pre-season friendlies and feels responsible to keep scoring. This is not because he is the current club record signing, but because his job as a striker is to score goals. No matter on the fee paid, a striker is only as good as the number of goals they can score.

What did Mounie have to say?

Mounie told the club website about the responsiblity he feels as the striker.

“It’s important for me to score for the confidence of the team, the Head Coach and the fans; I want them to continue to believe in me and I want to impress them.

“It’s always important for strikers to score and it was my fourth in pre-season" Mounie stated. "So it’s important that I’ve been able to do this in a new team whilst learning a new style of football.

“It makes me very happy when I play well and can help the team." Said the man leading the line this season. "It’s good for everyone at the Club when we score and it’s a feeling that I love.”

Starting the season

​The former Montpellier striker also added:"“In one week we start the Premier League, this season will be crazy and I’m really looking forward to playing the first game against Crystal Palace.

“I’m excited to feel the energy of the Premier League." The club's record signing claimed. "The power that our fans will give us on the pitch and to see how we do against some of the best teams in the world.

“We are all excited for it and believe in ourselves and our style.”

The comeback against Torino and Stuttgart have continued to show the Terrier Spirit that is so important to the team, scoring goals not only instills the rest of the team with confidence, but also shows that Town are more than ready for the Premier League. The first big test will be the match away to Crystal Palace and Mounie feels confident that they will be able to transfer their pre-season training onto the big stage.