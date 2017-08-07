Dean Hoyle rallies fans ahead of Huddersfield's biggest challenge so far

Pic: Getty Images

Huddersfield Town owner Dean Hoyle has called on the fans to be even more vocal than before, as the club begins it's assault on the Premier League.

Hoyle wrote in the Huddersfield Daily Examiner; "Like me, I’m sure you loved every minute of the celebrations after Christopher Schindler’s final successful spot-kick at Wembley and have been left wanting more, counting down the months and days until our first Premier League season begins.

"Happily, you don’t have to wait much longer!

"There’s no doubt in my mind – or the mind of David Wagner – that your support from the stands was one of the key factors behind the success we all enjoyed last season."

Palace up first

The first match of the campaign is away at Crystal Palace, already sold out the and the Town fans with tickets will respond to the rallying call from Hoyle. Making as much noise as they can muster in their corner of the ground, thinking back to that day in May when promotion was secured. The countdown to the new season is well and truly reaching the climax, with Terrier fans gearing up for the new challenges, new opponents, new grounds to visit.

Hoyle has asked for the fans to show their spirit to the watching world, the fans will respond and will show the Huddersfield grit and spirit that got the team into the top flight once again. Town will have their first home match against fellow newly promoted (but veterans) Newcastle United on August 20th - expect a lot of noise and cheering and chants at the John Smith Stadium on that and every other match day.