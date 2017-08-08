Paul Merson and Robbie Savage join pundits predicting relegation for Huddersfield Town

Pic: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Robbie Savage and Paul Merson have made their predictions for the Premier League. As you would expect, there are very few surprises in either set of claims.

Savage has Manchester United winning the whole thing, with Arsenal fifth. Predictably, the BT Sports pundit has predicted that Huddersfield Town will finish bottom and be relegated back to the Championship.

Merson has also predicted where he feels each team will end, he has also predicted Manchester to win the title, but Manchester City, not United.

They both appear to agree on the bottom three, with Town being the bottom and straight back down. This will not bother Town fans, or indeed the players or head coach of the Terriers.

David Wagner and his team were one of the favourites for relegation from the Championship last year by all the pundits, yet with very little budget and spending wisely, Huddersfield surprised every one of them.​

Proving the pundits wrong

Huddersfield ​proved all the pundits wrong last year, instead of being relegated, they won the play-off final. During the season they were even sitting in an automatic promotion spot, before ending in the play-offs to earn promotion to the Premier League.

The team were underdogs last year, and have delighted their fans who follow them through thick and thin, by proving all last seasons critics wrong.

The Terriers will be looking to prove all the pundits wrong again, as the majority have Town going straight back down next season. The team will not go quietly, if they do drop back down. Wagner and Dean Hoyle have been busy in the transfer market during the summer, bringing in several players to strengthen the squad.

Huddersfield will give the premier league a very good shot, and hopefully surprise (again) those pundits already writing them off by staying up in the Premier League.