Terriers Academy 'keeper Ryan Schofield pleased with pre-season

Picture: Getty Images / Clint Hughes

Huddersfield Town academy goalkeeper Ryan Schofield explained the joy and benefits of joining up with the first team for the training camp in Austria.

It was the 17-year-old's first time with the squad to bond and settle in to the team as third choice goalkeeper. Schofield has come through the Terriers' development squad and has already had a call up for the under 20's England team.

England youth

The youngster starred as the England team won the Toulon Tournament earlier in the year, saving a vital, crucial penalty in the shoot out with the Ivory Coast, this hard work earned him a spot on the plane to Austria as David Wagner was impressed with the performance.

Schofield will be third choice keeper for the Terriers in their first season in the premier league, behind Joel Coleman and new signing Jonas Lossl, however the youngster doesn't appear to mind.

Speaking from Austria, Schofield said, "It's been a good week.

"Going away with the first team, you learn quite a bit getting to play with the likes of these lot.

"This is my first trip with the first team so I had my initiation which is one of the down sides!

"A few other the other lads are new and on their first trip away so the lads have gelled well."

Keen to learn

The young 'keeper is keen to learn from his more experienced counterparts - he said "I worked with Joel last season and I've got a good bond with him now and with Jonas coming in to you get to pick up good things from both players and put it into your game and hopefully make you a better player."