Wagner not nervous ahead of Premier League season

(Picture: Getty Images / Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA)

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner gave his first Premier League press conference ahead of the start of the season this weekend, insisting that he isn't nervous heading into the new season.

"Personally, I was more nervous when I first arrived in England rather than starting in the Premier League now," said the German.

This is understandable, as when the now Head Coach of the newest Premier League club came to England, he had no experience of English football.

He was aware of the top flight of course, as he is a close friend of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. When he left Germany for England, it was believed that he was heading to team up with his friend on Merseyside

Inexperienced team

​When it came to being nervous for the team Wagner added

"From the players' point of view, yes – it's more that I am interested in how they react because we have no experience.

“I think the only player we have with Premier League experience is Dean Whitehead and maybe Tom Ince. Okay, Dean Whitehead has a lot, but we are totally inexperienced."

"Does it mean something in terms of the performance on Saturday? No."

Explaining that Town had no experience of the Championship play-off's but did well, Wagner went on to say "I am excited, they [players] are excited."“

​This little experience is why most of the pundits are predicting that the Terriers will struggle in the top flight. However, most of the pundits predicted Town would be relegated out of the Championship last season.

Whether they can spring another surprise, remains to be seen.