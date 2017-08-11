New Huddersfield Town captain Tommy Smith confirms he’s fit for Premier League opener

Credit: Robbie Jay Barratt (Getty)

Huddersfield Town’s new club captain Tommy Smith has given positive news on the fitness front by confirming that he’ll be available for selection in the Premier League curtain-raiser, a trip down to Crystal Palace.

Smith was handed the armband this summer, following Mark Hudson’s decision to retire and join David Wagner’s coaching staff, and will be looking to lead the Terriers to a positive start to the campaign at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Smith “available for selection” on Saturday

Having spent most of his summer using crutches due to a fractured foot injury suffered in the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off final victory at the end of May, Smith featured in the final few preparation games and has now declared himself fit for the start of the competitive season.

“I feel good,” he told the media during Thursday’s pre-match press conference. “It took a while but the physios and doctors were telling me that it’s a fractured foot and need to be allowed time. But I was desperate to get fit as soon as possible and make the Palace game.”

Smith went on to confirm that it looks like he’ll be “available for selection” and is “delighted” at the prospect of leading out Huddersfield Town for the first time ever in the clouds of the English football hierarchy.

Embed from Getty Images

He’ll play a huge part this season

The 25-year-old captained Wagner’s side on a number of occasions last term – his best yet – and was selected in the Championship Team of the Year after providing 10 assists and scoring four goals from the full-back position.

He’ll be a crucial player throughout the 2017/2018 and is expected to have a massive say whether the West Yorkshire underdogs will avoid instant relegation, so it should be music to fans’ ears that he’ll be ready from the get go.

Huddersfield host fellow promoted outfit Newcastle United in the second league fixture of the season before welcoming Southampton a week later. The first real tough test comes on 30 September though, when Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspur come to town.