Huddersfield duo sign new contract extensions

Picture: Getty Images / Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA)

Philip Billing, Huddersfield Town's 21-year-old midfielder has signed a contract extension.

The 6ft 6" Danish under-19 international has penned a deal that will see him at the club until the summer of 2020. Town have the option to extend for a further year beyond that.

Billing joined Town in 2013 following a 10 day trial from Danish club Esbjerg at the age of just 16. It wasn't long before he turned professional, making his debut in the Terriers' final home game of the 13/14 season, coming on as a substitute for 14 minutes.

Coming into the first Premier League season for the Terriers, Billing is fast approaching his 50th appearance for the Yorkshire club.

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner commented on the signing; “Philip is such a big talent; he has everything you want from a modern midfielder. He has big physical attributes, a fantastic range of passing and good football intelligence.

“He has been at Huddersfield Town for a long time now, so it’s easy to forget that he is still only 21 years old! That means he still has lots of space to develop into."

Michael Hefele too

Another of the Terriers' promotion winning team has also signed a new deal.

Michael Hefele, the German defender, penned a contract through to the summer of 2019, again the club has an option to extend after this for a further year. Joining as a free agent from Dynamo Dresden in July 2016, Hefele was excellent last season, helping Town to be promoted to the Premier League for the first time.

The German has scored three goals for the club, the most memorable so far being the last minute winner over local rivals Leeds United. The German is a big favourite amongst the fans of the club.