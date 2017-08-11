Wagner calls on Huddersfield fans to rally

Wagner calls on Town fans to rally

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has called on supporters to rally ahead of their opening fixture away at Crystal Palace.

"I have so much trust and belief in our supporters; I know they will pay a key role for us in the next season," Wagner told the press ahead of the Terriers opening game of the season.

"The excitement is still at the highest level around the Club; hopefully we will see it and feel it from the stand on Saturday."

Supporters could be vital

The Huddersfield fans have very much shown they are part of the team since Wagner took charge, being the twelfth man thanks to the introduction of the North Stand Loyal as well as cheap ticket prices, increasing the attendance massively.

The German also told the press the Terrier identity of Huddersfield will not change despite knowing it will be a challenging season for the club.

The fan favourite manager explained:

"We will not change our idea or our identity just because we are in the Premier League. People will recognise us as HTAFC.

"We will not give ourselves any limits but we know we have earned the right to test ourselves in the Premier League."

Crystal Palace improving

Crystal Palace fans are very optimistic this season, with manager Frank De Boer taking over, not losing key players such as Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke. The Eagles have also improved their squad in key areas with the likes of Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek joining on loan from their respected clubs.

Speaking about Palace, Wagner told he media:

"We know they have some strengths and have changed their style but we are totally focused on ourselves."

The Terriers have nearly a fully fit squad to choose from, with Nakhi Wells, Jonathan Hogg, and Martin Cranie the only casualties for the clubs first ever game in the top flight of English Football.