David Wagner praises "clinical" Huddersfield Town after brilliant Premier League debut

Wagner looks on during Huddersfield's impressive Premier League debut at Selhurst Park/Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA

Huddersfield Town are off to a dream start in their maiden Premier League campaign after an opening day 3-0 over Crystal Palace.

Record signing Steve Mounie scored each side of halftime after Joel Ward had put Town ahead with a 23rd minute own goal in Huddersfield's first top flight match in 45 years.

Wagner lauds "creative" Huddersfield, Lossl brilliance

Terriers manager David Wagner praised his side as the club ran out winners at Selhurst Park: "It wasn't bad, was it? Wagner told Sky Sports. "We started quite well. We created a great chance which we missed, but then we were very clinical. We created five or six very good opportunities and scored three times.



"And we had Jonas Lossl who was outstanding in goal and in some situations we were lucky. "We showed the right team spirit, the right togetherness, and we were very aggressive" .

Manager talks about competitive spirit, Palace attack

Wagner knew his side could be successful if they held true to what got them to the Premier League despite the strength of Crystal Palace's attack, saying; "We deserved the win. Maybe the win was too high when you consider how many chances Crystal Palace had, but we take the three points and continue.

"I have always said that we will only be competitive if we stick to our identity. Everyone knows how strong Crystal Palace's offence is and you have to make sure they are as far away from your goal as possible, so it makes sense to press high.

It worked for long periods of the game, and I think that is one of the reasons we have got this result today".

Huddersfield will play their first home game in the Premier League next Sunday against Newcastle United.