'Now people know who I am' says Huddersfield Town's Steve Mounié

Mounie celebrates his second goal of the game (gettyimages/Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA)

Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounié introduced himself in style on the opening day of the new Premier League season by bagging a brace in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

“Now people know who I am. I couldn’t imagine a better start. It’s a big confidence boost" the Huddersfield striker told The Guardian.

After a Joel Ward own goal on 23 minutes, the 22-year-old scored his first just three minutes later with a thumping header from Aaron Mooy's cross before wrapping up the game 12 minutes from time with his second, lashing in a Collin Quaner pass.

The victory put the Terriers on top of the Premier League after game one but it was just to last for 24 hours as Manchester United hit top stop after beating West Ham United 4-0.

'Didier Drogba is my idol' says Mounié

Huddersfield's record signing at £11.5million revealed his admiration for Chelsea legend Didier Drogba and confessed to modelling his style on the Ivorian:

"My idol is Drogba" said Mounié, "sometimes I just watch video clips of him, scoring goals over here. I think I have a similar style with him. I'm big like him. (Christian) Benteke as well, who is a great striker. I have to learn off them.

"What (Drogba) did here is an inspiration to me. He is also African and we almost have the same story. He was born in Africa and came to France and then to England. I will try and follow in his footsteps.

"He is a great player and man. I've never met him but maybe I will in the future".

It was a deserved win for Huddersfield and they have a great chance to build on the momentum with the visit of Newcastle United to the John Smith's Stadium on August 20.