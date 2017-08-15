Huddersfield Town already focused on Newcastle United clash claims Tommy Smith

Photo: Craig Mercer - CameraSport/Getty

After a triumphant victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, which saw Huddersfield Town sat top of the Premier League on Saturday evening, David Wagner's men have received a lot of praise, and it could be easy to get carried away, however Tommy Smith insists they're focused on their next game against Newcastle United.

“A brilliant performance, brilliant result and a thoroughly deserved three points."

The Huddersfield captain started off by talking about the Terriers terrific win at Selhurst Park on the opening weekend, “It is probably nothing short of spectacular to be honest - we kept a clean sheet which is not the easiest thing to do away in the Premier League, defended brilliantly throughout the team and scored three great goals."

Smit then went on to say that “We're all delighted and the fans have got every right to be happy and can enjoy this moment but when the new week starts we'll all be solely looking towards Newcastle United.” showing that even though the whole squad is delighted with their performance in the first weekend, they now need to move onto the next challenge.

First home game in the big time

The 25 year old has also commented on the fact that the game vs Newcastle will be the clubs first at home in the Premier League, and will undoubtedly be played in front of a sold about John Smith's stadium, the defender said that “The atmosphere should be great – especially on the back of what we have done at Crystal Palace. To get back to our home stadium and perform in front of our home crowd – I am sure they will turn up in their numbers and we're looking forward to it.”

Throughout the whole interview given with Smith, it was clear that he wanted to let everyone know that Wagner's men aren't going to get carried away after winning their first game in the big time, and know that there is still a very long season ahead, in which they will have to remain at their best in order to establish themselves in the Premier League.