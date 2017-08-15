"We have arrived in the Premier League" says Christopher Schindler after Huddersfield beat Palace

Schindler applauds the travelling Huddersfield fans after their win at Selhurst Park/Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA via Getty Images

Huddersfield Town vice-captain Christopher Schindler feels the Terriers have already shown their quality in the top flight following their sensational debut in the Premier League.

"After the clean sheet, with this start, I think we have arrived in the Premier League - but it's just a first step and every game is different", the centre-back told The Daily Examiner.

Dream start for Huddersfield

Schindler would say that the togetherness and early pressure were keys to the club's 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace: "You cannot wish for more - it was really unbelievable. With the start of the pre-season and the first friendly matches we knew the quality we were facing was really high and much higher than it was in the Championship.

When you make a little mistake it can cause you to concede and that was what we were aware of today [Saturday].

I think, especially in the first minutes, you could see that we were aggressive and we wanted to show them that we had not just come here to draw or not to concede too many goals. We played for the three points and in the first half especially we put so much pressure on them in their first third".

Schindler praises Terriers' "clinical" finishing

With their near-perfect performance, last year's playoff hero talked about the team's finishing:

"We were really clinical in front of goal - this helped us a lot. In one or two situations we were lucky, but in one or two situations we could have even scored another goal.

"I think of Steve Mounie when he went one-on-one with the goalkeeper and got caught, or Tom Ince in the first half. We can be very happy with our performance and we know there is still a lot of space for us to improve and that's what we will be working on in the next [training] sessions".

Three new teammates higlighted by Wembley hero

Schindler would point to the team's summer signings as the key to victory at Selhurst Park:

"Jonas (Lossl) saved us a few situations but that's what he's paid for. That's his job and he did a really good job today as did everybody else.



"Steve is a threat in the air and the 18 yard box - if you have good crosses into the box you can see that he can cause some damage on the defensive line of the opponent.

"(Mathias) Zanka also had a really good game and I think the communication between us two was really good".

Focus turns to "next challenge", says Schindler

With their home debut against Newcastle United looming on Sunday, Schindler is eager to get back to the training ground:

"This is something we can be happy about, but we have to make the next steps in the next weeks to adapt to the challenges that are waiting for us. "We can enjoy it now and on our day off, but then the focus is back on our next challenge".