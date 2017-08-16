Huddersfield reportedly closing in on Ligue 2 midfielder Sambia

Junior Sambia holds off Abdoulaye Sane of Red Star FC (Photo via gettyimages/Dave Winter)

Huddersfield Town have reportedly opened talks with versatile Chamois Niortais midfielder Junior Sambia.

The 20-year-old has made 82 appearnces for the French Division 2 side since making his debut in 2014, and has been linked with Birmingham and Everton.

The man with multiple roles

Sambia mainly plays as a defensive midfielder, but can also play further up the pitch which could be important for Huddersfield if they were to suffer injuries in midfield positions and continue playing the same formation.

He would provide competition for the likes of Aaron Mooy, Jonathan Hogg and youngster Philip Billing, who put in a fantastic performance in his Premier League debut.

The Frenchman began his career as a schoolboy when he joined Lyon, before moving to Macon and then eventually settling in Niort in 2013.

Sambia is under contract at the Division 2 side until 2019, but could be tempted with a move to he Premier League new boys.

More signings to come?

Speaking to Sky Sports News before the Terriers' opening day 3-0 victory away at Crystal Palace, Wagner admitted that Huddersfield's transfer activity may not be over.

"I will never say never," he said.

"I think we have done good business so far. We were early and made the signings before pre-season started, this is what every manager is searching for.

"I am very happy with what we have done in the off-season, maybe there will be some ins and outs as well."

Huddersfield will be hoping to acquire the services of Sambia ahead of this weekend's fixture at home to Newcastle United, who suffered an opening day defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Huddersfield Town are also still being strongly linked with a move for Andy Yiadom, and have already had two bids turned down for the Barnsley defender.