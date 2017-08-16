Huddersfield Town target Andy Yiadom left out of Barnsley squad until future decided

Pic: Getty Images/Karl Fairhurst

Barnsley full-back Andy Yiadom, who has expressed his wish to move to Huddersfield Town will not be selected by manager Paul Heckingbottom until the player's future has been settled.

The Ghanian full-back reportedly completed a medical with the newly promoted Huddersfield last week ahead of a proposed move.

Yiadom has made no secret of his desire to move across to the Yorkshire Premier League side and Heckingbottom believes that the speculation will have an impact on the rest of the team at Barnsley.

Until either the player signs for Town, or remains at Barnsley and extends his contract the full-back has been sidelined by the boss.

What did Heckingbottom say?

Speaking to Radio Sheffield Heckingbottom said: “In my eyes I don’t have Yids until I’m told different,”

"As far as I know, nothing has really progressed." The manager claimed. "Both sides are talking."

“It wasn’t right for me to involve him on Saturday and if it is still the same I won’t on Tuesday because it isn’t fair on all the other players.

Heckingbottom went on to say: “We are preparing for our game and obviously [the player] is in limbo at the minute."

"Until it is resolved one way or the other and I'm told, I'm not considering him."

Embed from Getty Images

Who is Andy Yiadom?

​Before the reported medical Yiadom made two appearences for the Tykes this season, adding to the 32 appearances last season.

Yiadom took part in the defeat by Bristol City in the Sky Bet Championship match and the League Cup win over Morcombe, however he was not even on the subs bench for the match at the weekend where the Tykes were defeated by Ipswich Town.

Yiadom only joined the Tykes last summer on a transfer from Barnet, yet has not signed a new contract with the club as he wants to play Premier League football with the Terriers.

Until an announcement is made either way, the full back will have an uncertain wait on his hands.