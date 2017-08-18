Huddersfield Town target Cavare joins Championship side Barnsley

Cavare (left) seen in action here against Barnsley during a friendly in July (gettyimages/Mark Cosgrove)

Huddersfield Town trialist Dimitri Cavare has signed a two-year contract with Championship side Barnsley.

The 22-year-old had been on trial with the Terriers during pre-season from French side Rennes, and even featured against the Tykes in a friendly at Oakwell in July.

He has now put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal at Barnsley with the club having the option of extending by a further 12 months.

Tykes boss Paul Heckingbottom spoke of his delight the media:

"This is a fantastic deal for the club and I am delighted have to secured his services" said Heckingbottom.

"Everything I have seen of him has really impressed me."

Cavare began his career with RC Lens progressing from the B side to the first team and made 21 appearances for the senior side over a two-year period.

The former France Under-20 international joined Rennes in a £1.5million deal in January 2015 but was allowed to stay with Lens on loan for the rest of the season.

Within weeks of the move, the defender suffered a serious ligament injury that kept him out of action for over a year leading him to make just five appearances during the 2016/17 campaign.

Embed from Getty Images ​

Andy Yiadom's move to Huddersfield is now off

The 25-year-old was due to be on his way to the John Smith's Stadium this summer but the move has now been called off.

Huddersfield had agreed a fee with Barnsley for the right-back only for the move to stall when discussing personal terms.

Yiadom is now back at Oakwell after missing the last two Reds' matches whilst the move to the Terriers was pending and he could now feature in Saturday's derby with Sheffield United.

“We had to somehow draw it to a close,” Heckingbottom told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “The thing with Huddersfield was not moving forward, so until something changes he is back with us and is one of our players.

​​