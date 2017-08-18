Hull City set to make an approach for Huddersfield Town striker Nahki Wells

Wells has been linked with a move away from Huddersfield this summer (gettyimages/Robbie Jay Barratt AMA)

Hull City are the latest club to express their interest in Huddersfield Town striker Nahki Wells, reports the Daily Mail.

The Bermuda international has fallen down the pecking order at the John Smith's Stadium following the arrival of Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre.

Manager David Wagner confirmed after the friendly against Udinese last month that the club would be willing to listen to offers for the striker.

The 27-year-old joined Huddersfield from local rivals Bradford City in January 2014 for a then club record £1.5million and has gone on to score 44 goals in 143 appearances.

Wells scored 10 times in 43 outings last season as the Terriers won promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs, but with just a year left on his current contract and with no signs of a new deal on the horizon, the club are prepared to cash in rather than letting him walk away on a free next summer.

Hull face stiff competition from Wolves for the striker who has also attracted interest from Reading and Burnley this summer.

Abel Hernandez is ruled out for up to six months

The Tigers will be without forward Abel Hernandez for up to six months after he ruptured his Achilles in the 3-2 defeat to Wolves on Tuesday night.

It is a blow to Hull as the Uruguay international hit the ground running this season scoring three goals in as many games.

The KC Stadium side were relegated from the Premier League last season and are looking to mount a promotion push for an immediate return.

"Abel is one of the best forwards in the Championship," boss Leonid Slutsky told the club's official website.

"It is also a big blow for Abel himself because he had made a very good start to the season and was playing very well for the team."

A bid for Cardiff City striker Kenneth Zohore was knocked back so the Tigers have now turned their attention to the Huddersfield striker.