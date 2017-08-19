David Wagner: "I am very excited about Sunday's game"

Wagner looks on during Huddersfield's win over Crystal Palace/Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA via Getty Images

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is eagerly anticipating his side's Premier League home debut against Newcastle United.

The Terriers' top flight debut was a smashing success as they ran out 3-0 winners at Crystal Palace last Saturday.

Boss looking forward to Sunday's game, keys to beating Magpies

The gaffer spoke of the excitement of Sunday's match and the difficulties the fellow promoted side pose:

“I am very excited about Sunday’s game. I’m sure it will be an extraordinary atmosphere against Newcastle,” Wagner told reporters on Friday.

“We will have to get the little details right against Newcastle. We have to be totally focused. It’s important for us to get points on the board and to put in a good performance.

“They have a lot of experience and a lot of quality as well as a good manager, so you have to try and find ways to cause them some problems."

Wagner praises Lossl, Mounie

The boss was quick to point out the efforts of goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and striker Steve Mounie after the duo's dream Premier League bow: “He (Lossl) kept us in the game with his two unbelievable saves and he gave a very, very good performance as well.

"This is exactly what you want and what you like."

On Mounie: “Steve played a good game – a very good game to be fair.

“He did his job, scored two goals and, hopefully, he is able to confirm this performance not only in future games but over the whole season.

“Steve is a really nice guy, a very good character and he really likes to work. I’m sure Steve is hungry and greedy to deliver more performances like this."