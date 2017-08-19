Huddersfield Town reportedly bid for Jordan Hugill

Pic: Getty Images

Huddersfield Town have reportedly made a bid for Preston North End forward Jordan Hugill.

The 25-year-old has interest from Sunderland and Birmingham City in addition to the Premier League team, but it's reported that the Terriers have made a bid of four million pounds, which is higher than the rejected offer made by Ipswich Town in January of £1.5M.

The forward would be another option for the Terriers if they are successful with the signing. Having recently been linked with Andy Yiadom of Barnsley, which appears to have fallen through, David Wagner is clearly still looking to strengthen his Premier League squad to give him plenty of options for the games.

It is well known that Wagner likes to rotate players so having more options for forwards can only be a good thing.

​Contract negotiations

Hugill has signed a new contract with Preston North End that won't expire until 2019, so the price and terms would need to be agreeable to both sides before any move could be arranged. The summer transfer window also closes at the end of August so time is short for any deals and signings to be finalised. Wagner, however knows who he wants to sign, Yiadom is still on the list but is not likely to be resolved this transfer window.

​The forward ended last season with 13 goals from 47 appearances for the club, and was Preston North End's top scorer. Hugill has started this season well making two appearances and scoring in both. In the first round of the EFL cup the 25 year old scored two goals, and against last seasons play off final runners up Reading Hugill scored a well taken goal to secure the win.

​Top flight experience

Of the clubs known to be interested in Hugill only one can offer top flight football, this will be the dream of all players, to play in the top flight of English football - This is only possible with Huddersfield Town this season, unless another Premier League team steps in and makes a counter offer. Hugill could be on his way across the Penines and swapping the red rose of Lancashire for the white of Yorkshire.