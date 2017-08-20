Aaron Mooy staying focused after firing Huddersfield to a second straight Premier League win

Credit: Jan Kruger / Stringer (Getty)

Huddersfield Town’s hero of the day Aaron Mooy has urged the team not to get carried away in the early stages of the season.

The plea came as the Terriers maintained their 100% Premier League start against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

The Australian international brilliantly curled home from outside the box straight after half-time to ensure a 1-0 victory in West Yorkshire. Following the final whistle, he received the official Man of the Match award for an all-round controlling display in midfield.

Mooy “proud” but not losing his head

After providing Steve Mounié’s first in the 3-0 opening weekend win at Crystal Palace, Mooy opening his own account at the John Smith’s stadium against Rafa Benítez’ side. Afterwards, he explained how honoured he felt to be the scorer Town’s first home top flight goal.

“The feeling [of scoring the winner] is hard to describe. I’m very proud and it’s a great day for everyone. I wasn’t really thinking about [how historic the goal was] but it’s a special goal, the club’s first in the Premier League, so I’m really proud.”

Finding inspiration from the manager

The 26-year-old was also quick to insist that the players and supporters can’t afford to lose their heads so early on in the season. “It’s been a great start so far but we can’t get carried away. It’s very early in the season so we have to keep working hard and try to improve.”

David Wagner is widely known for his passion and healthy relationships with the footballers he works with which is clearly rubbing off on his current squad. Mooy revealed that the German manager’s saying “have no limits” gives him and the team inspiration as they look ahead towards the rest of the campaign.