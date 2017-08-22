Huddersfield Town interested in Eintracht Braunschweig winger Onel Hernandez

Hernandez is attracting interest from English clubs (gettyimages/Joachim Sielski)

Huddersfield Town have expressed an interest in Eintracht Braunschweig winger Onel Hernandez, according to Germany sports magazine Kicker.

Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers have also made an enquiry over the availability of the 24-year-old, but the 2.Bundesliga side are not prepared to sell and the club's sporting director Marc Arnold has rejected offers from both Wolves and Huddersfield.

The Terriers are keen to bolster their attacking options before the summer transfer window closes despite having made nine new signings since their promotion to the Premier League.

Hernandez, a winger of Cuban descent but has represented the Germany Under-18 side, has made 40 appearances for Bruanschweig in all competitions, scoring five goals, since joining from Wolfsburg II in June 2016.

The winger began his career at Arminia Bielefeld after progressing through the club's youth system and made 28 outings in two years before having a spell with Werder Bremen II. ​

Two wins from two as Huddersfield hit the ground running in their first season in the Premier League

The Terriers have hit the ground running in their first season in the top-flight for over 40 years.

David Wagner has overseen a resounding 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on the opening day of the season and a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United on Sunday, courtesy of midfielder Aaron Mooy.

It was not quite the emphatic performance that the Terriers displayed at Selhurst Park the previous weekend in which record signing Steve Mounie scored twice, but it was a win nonetheless against Rafa Benitez's Newcastle.

League One side Rotherham United are the visitors to the John Smith's Stadium in the Caraboa Cup on Wednesday night before Town welcome Southampton on August 26.