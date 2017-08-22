No future for Jason Davidson at Huddersfield Town, says Wagner

Davidson does not appear to figure in David Wagner's plans | Photo: Getty/ Tony Marshall

Huddersfield Town defender Jason Davidson has no future at the club according to the head coach David Wagner.

Although the Australian has another year on his contract, Wagner has stated that if anyone wants to make an offer for the defender, he is open to bids. The German was very blunt when asked if there was a future at the John Smith Stadium for the defender, simply saying "no".

Forgotten man

​The 26-year-old defender joined the Terriers in 2015 from West Bromwich Albion and made 27 appearances, scoring one goal. However, he has been regularly rotated since Wagner arrived at the club last summer.

Davidson, Town's first Australian player, made public his displeasure at the rotation policy, believing that he should be starting and completing more games for the Terriers.

Having joined under manager Chris Powell, the defender signed a three year contract, and played plenty of matches under his stewardship.

He has recently found himself without a squad number at the John Smith Stadium though, and is currently training with the under-23's squad.

​Loan opportunity

The defender joined Dutch side FC Groningen on a season-long loan last campaign, making 18 league appearances for the mid-table Eredivisie side after overcoming injury.

This did not lead to a permanent move for Davidson who did not impress his loanee boss enough to be offered a contract and he returned to Yorkshire soon after.

Davidson has also been overlooked for the Socceroos - The Australian national side, whilst his counterpart and new summer signing Aaron Mooy has impressed so far with the Premier League new boys, being selected for International duty.

The defender now looks set for the exit door, albeit it remains to be seen where he will be playing his football after the transfer deadline.