Huddersfield Town predicted XI vs Rotherham United: David Wagner set to ring the changes

David Wagner is set to make several changes ahead of their second round Carabao Cup tie against Rotherham United.

Huddersfield have made a great start to their Premier League campaign, and Wagner will be wanting to keep his main players fit to try and continue their start.

It is also no secret that Wagner has a rotation policy at the club, to keep his players fit and give everyone a chance to perform for the club.

A number of changes set for Town

Goalkeeper – Joel Coleman: Whenever, called upon, Coleman has stepped up and performed. He is very comfortable on the ball and is very quick to react to situations, and is not a player that fills the heads of Terriers fans with doubt when his name is on the team sheet.

Right-back – Martin Cranie: The experienced defender is a player who does not shine under the limelight, but always puts in a strong performance. Although he does not possess the attacking qualities held by Tommy Smith, he first job is to defend the goal and he always does that to the best of his ability.

Centre-back – Michael Hefele: Fan favourite ‘Hef’, was a standout player for the club last season. He is passionate for the club which is loved by everyone, and puts in 110% every time, whether he plays the full 90 minutes, or a short cameo at the end of the game to defend a lead. It will be useful for him to get a full game under his belt so he is ready if he is needed in the Premier League.

Centre-back - Christopher Schindler: The partnership between Schindler and Hefele last season was vital to the Terriers' success. So far this season, the German has been outstanding, dominating aerial battles and contributing to the fact Huddersfield haven’t conceded a goal yet this season. Due to the long-term injury of Jon Stankovic, Wagner will want to rekindle last season’s partnership.

Left-back – Scott Malone: The former Fulham man joined the club in the summer, but is yet to make his mark on Huddersfield’s season due to the form of Chris Lowe. He is another player who could use some game time so he is ready if needed to replace Lowe. From playing against Town last season, he seems like he fits the style of play well and it will be good to see how he performs.

Defensive-midfielder – Danny Williams: Williams seems like a lot more versatile player than first anticipated, coming on for Tommy Smith away at Crystal Palace and filling in right-back. He was one of the standout performers at Wembley when playing for Reading and was perhaps expected to play over Philip Billing in the league, but the Dane has proved his point.

Defensive-midfielder – Dean Whitehead: The experienced midfielder signed a one-year contract extension in summer as his Premier League experience is proving very important to Town. Although the 35-year-old is past his peak, he may be needed in the league due to injuries but fills the void well.

Huddersfield still have goals in them

Attacking-midfielder – Kasey Palmer: Town fans know what Palmer is all about, both in the Championship and now in the top flight. He started against Palace, and came off the bench in Sunday's win against Newcastle. Despite the signing of Abdelhamid Sabiri, Town lacked much of a competition in this position, therefore Palmer should regain his starting place.

Right-wing – Elias Kachunga: After starting against Newcastle, Kachunga should also regain his starting place as, proven from last season, he possesses immense stamina levels. He also performed a number of times in the cup last season for the Terriers.

Left-wing – Joe Lolley: Wagner seems very keen on keeping Lolley, the winger and has shot up the divisions in his career. He has had enough time to adapt to the style of play and is a very confident player who can get Town up the pitch. Although supporters are doubtful that he can cut it in the Premier League, he is a useful player to have as a substitute and could do with game time.

Striker – Laurent Depoitre: The Belgian did not even make the substitute bench during Sunday's win, and seems like he may struggle to get into the side due to the competition of record signing Steve Mounie. The £3.5m man has experience and, like Mounie, is the type of player fans have been crying out for and, if he starts, will be interesting to see how he performs.