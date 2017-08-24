Huddersfield complete Florent Hadergjonaj loan deal

Florent Hadergjonaj whips in a cross for FC Ingolstadt 04 (photo via gettyimages/TF-images)

Huddersfield Town have completed the loan signing on FC Ingolstadt 04 right-back Florent Hadergjonaj.

The Terriers also have an option to buy the Swiss international at the end of the season.

He joins the club a day after Town completed the signing of attacking midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri from 1. FC Nürnberg.

Experience of playing in Germany and Swiss top flights

The 23-year-old will provide competition for captain, Tommy Smith, especially due to the injury to Martin Cranie.

Florent has played in both the Bundesliga and the Swiss Super League, alongside playing in the Europa League and Champions League qualifiers.

He won BSC Young Boys ‘Player of the Season’ in 2015, after making his competitive debut in 2013, before moving to Ingolstadt alongside now Town player Elias Kachunga.

He expressed his desire to leave the club after their relegation from the Bundesliga last season, with a number of clubs showing an interest in signing him.

Wanger please to have extra competiton

Manager David Wagner told Huddersfield's website how important it is to have competition for places at the club. “It was important in this window that we found a real competitor for the right back position and in Florent, we have exactly the right player," he expalined.

“Florent is one of the most exciting young right backs in Germany and is a footballer who I believe will fit our system and style of play very well," he went on to say. "He is a real Terrier in defence and likes to attack whenever possible, which is perfect for how we want to play."

“I have met with him and he is a good character; he is eager to show he can play in the Premier League despite a lot of interest from some top clubs in Germany. I’m looking forward to working with him on the training pitch.”

Hadergjonaj himself went on to say: “It is a dream for me to play in the Premier League."

“I watched the first two games about Huddersfield," he continued, "and I was very impressed about the football they play."

“I feel positive vibes from the club, from the coaches and for me was for me very quick decision to say yes, I want to go to the Premier League, to Huddersfield.”

Hadergjonaj is available for this weekend’s home fixture against Southampton.