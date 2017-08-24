Southampton will be Terriers' toughest test yet, says Lossl

Pic: Getty Images

Huddersfield Town face their third Premier League match on Saturday, and their second at home.

Their opponents for this game are Southampton and Jonas Lossl is not being complacent about the match at all, with he on loan keeper fully aware of the test ahead of the Terriers.

The Dane was asked about Southampton and replied "I think it will be the strongest of the teams we have met so far. They have some strong individuals. We know what we will do," when speaking ahead of the game.

Preparations

​Lossl went to discuss how the Terriers prepare for the matches, regardless of who they are playing. Each is treated in exactly the same way. ​"We look at the opponents, the attackers, how they do stuff. I prepare myself as good as I can."

​Of course with head coach David Wagner known for rotating players, especially when he has at least two to choose from for each position, the fight for a place makes the players work even harder to secure their place for the match.

Chris Coleman was the 'keeper of choice for the second round match in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, Lossl was asked about his thoughts on his 'rival' and sportingly stated "Coleman is a very good goalkeeper and a very good lad as well"

​Home advantage

​​Lossl was part of the Terriers' first home match in the Premier League against Newcastle United, and believes that the atmosphere can certainly be a factor in the match this weekend.

Talking about the Newcastle game the Dane said "It was a fantastic atmosphere against Newcastle and good to continue some of the euphoria from last season."

​There is definitely something for Huddersfield to build on as they continue to make an assault on the first season in the Premier League.