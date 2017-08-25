Huddersfield Town predicted XI vs Southampton: Who will play as the Terriers look to extend their 100% start?

Credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA (Getty Images)

Huddersfield Town host Mauricio Pellegrino’s Southampton on Saturday afternoon in the final Premier League game before players jet off for international duty next week.

The Terriers have been victorious in their opening two top flight fixtures this season, most recently the 1-0 triumph over Newcastle United at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Standout players so far include solid centre-half Christopher Schindler, midfield maestro Aaron Mooy and Selhurst Park-silencer Steve Mounié.

Subsequently, with so many individuals performing at such a high standard, it is unlikely David Wagner will ring many changes, if any, this weekend.

Two games, two clean sheets. Why change anything?

GK – Jonas Lössl: Lössl has said prior to the game that Huddersfield hope to take their 100% record into the international break and they should if he continues to perform like he is doing at the moment. The defence has looked sturdy but the main reason no goals have been conceded is because of numerous fine saves from the Dane.

RB – Tommy Smith: Club captain Tommy Smith could be facing his toughest test yet as a Premier League right-back against Nathan Redmond on Saturday. New loanee Florent Hadergjonaj provides competition but after a strong start to the season, it is doubtful the 25-year-old will be replaced yet.

CB – Mathias Jørgensen: After signing from FC Copenhagen in the summer, ‘Zanka’ has proved that he could very well be the defender the club need to avoid instantly dropping back down into the Championship. He has pace, power and leadership qualities so it would be hugely surprising to see Michael Hefele return to the side anytime soon while he’s fit.

CB – Christopher Schlinder: If Aaron Mooy didn’t pull off that glorious winner to top off a great performance against Newcastle, Christopher Schindler certainly would’ve been Man of the Match instead. The German looked immovable and will be looking forward to strengthening his newly-formed partnership with Jørgensen in this one.

LB – Chris Löwe: Huddersfield have hardly ever had better in terms of consistency and professionalism than Chris Löwe, and he’s regularly kept out new signing Scott Malone so far this term. Löwe suits his manager's high pressing game to a tee and therefore won’t be swapped out while in such good form.

Palmer replaces van La Parra on the wing

CM – Philip Billing: Whilst Jonathan Hogg has been sidelined with an ankle injury, young star Philip Billing has completely stepped up to the plate and has moulded quite the duo with Aaron Mooy in the middle of the park. The Denmark Under-21 international is thriving in a more defensive role and should continue to be picked whilst Hogg recovers and possibly beyond.

CM – Aaron Mooy: Many were praising Manchester City for getting over £8m from Huddersfield Town for a player who hadn’t played a single minute. However, the Australian appears to be one of the coups of the summer and will play a huge part in the West Yorkshire club’s survival campaign this season.

RW – Elias Kachunga: Last campaign’s top scorer, Elias Kachunga, appears to have cemented his place on the right flank in the Premier League. The Terriers need goals from other sources than just Steve Mounié, and Kachunga is certainly one of the names that can provide plenty when on form.

CAM – Tom Ince: Ince has been utilised as a winger for the majority of his career but was played in a central role behind the striker against Newcastle and looked very good. The Englishman is another player who will be hoping to bag goals throughout 2017/18 and will be a vital asset once properly connecting with his fellow attackers.

LW – Kasey Palmer: The only change we should see this weekend is Kasey Palmer replacing Rajiv van La Parra on the left-side after the latter was simply ineffective in the latest league clash. Palmer would have returned on loan from Chelsea in search of regular football and won’t be happy if he’s coming on from the bench every match.

ST – Steve Mounié: With Nakhi Wells out injured and Laurent Depoitre somewhat underwhelming throughout pre-season, Steve Mounié is being heavily relied upon for goals. The Beninese frontman started his Huddersfield career off perfectly with a brace in the Premier league opener and will want to get back on the scoresheet as quickly as possible.