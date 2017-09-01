Aaron Mooy strike against Newcastle United nominated for August Goal of the Month award

Credit: (Jan Kruger / Getty Images)

Aaron Mooy has been included in the first Premier League Goal of the Month nominations this season for his winning strike against Rafael Benítez’s Newcastle United on August 20.

The day marked Huddersfield Town’s first home match as a top flight club and fans went home bouncing as the Australian’s ranged effort claimed a 1-0 win for the Terriers.

Mooy’s gotten off to the great start

After such an impressive loan stint at the John Smith’s Stadium last season, helping Huddersfield gain promotion to the Premier League, plenty of anticipation was in the air when he signed on a permanent basis from Manchester City in July.

And the £10m-rated man has certainly lived up to the promise so far as David Wagner’s outfit achieved seven out of nine possible points, as well as not shipping a single goal, in their first three league fixtures.

Mooy has thrived alongside Denmark U21-international Philip Billing in a pivotal role around the centre of the park and it’s already being suggested that he’ll be snatched up by a bigger club in the near future if the early form is continued.

The goal is up against some crackers

Chris Löwe burst up the left-flank to play Aaron Mooy inside, the 26-year-old proceeded to play a slick one-two with Elias Kachunga who was in the area, and once he received the return ball on the edge of the box, fired a right-footed curler past Rob Elliot on 50 minutes.

It was a beauty that prompted an eruption loud enough to be heard around the whole of West Yorkshire, however, faces some stiff competition as goals haven’t been a rarity since the league got back up and running last month.

Steven Ward and Charlie Daniels' similar hits against Chelsea and Manchester City respectively seem to be Mooy’s closest rivals, while the build-up leading up to Sadio Mané opening his account against Watford is also worthy of consideration.

‘The Wizard’, as he’s known amongst the Town faithful, has already been awarded Goal of the Month within the club by supporters themselves, and he’ll find out if he’s won the big one in the coming days.