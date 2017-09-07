David Wagner ready for return of the Premier League following the international break

Wagner's side have got off to a solid start in the Premier League. (Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt / AMA / Getty Images)

Ahead of the terriers next Premier League match, and their second trip to the capital, David Wagner spoke to the press on subjects ranging from selling Nahki Wells, through the international break and the German also showed his sense of humour during the press conference.

International period afforded Terriers a much needed break

​Huddersfield Town headed into the international break undefeated, having won two and drawn one of their first three games in the Premier League, they have also yet to concede a goal.

With the action set to kick off again this weekend, The Terriers have an extra day to prepare for the next match when they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham United on Monday night.

Asked about the break in the pre match press conference Wagner stated "We needed this break... the game in Hamburg was important for us to give the new signings game time".

​The new signings, and those not on international duty, travelled out to Germany to play a friendly against Altona 93. Town won the match 3-0 with debuts for Robert Green, Abdelhamid Sabiri & Florent Hadergjonaj who all played their part in the match, with Sabiri scoring.

Sale of Wells "a business decision"

​The subject of Wells came up, as an instrumental part of the promotion campaign many fans had wanted Wells to stay with the club.

However, an old injury that needed surgery had kept the forward out of action, and new signings left the Bermudian down the pecking order, meaning that he would not get as many games as he would like with The Terriers and so a move to Burnley was agreed.

Wagner was asked about the sale of the player "Selling Nahki was a business decision" ​adding "I wish him all the best at Burnley, apart from the two games we play against them."​

​Everyone in Yorkshire knows the rivalry between Huddersfield Town and Leeds United, after all, the latter is the closest club to the new Premier League boys geographically.

Wagner was asked if Rob Green had moved to Huddersfield after his signing from the Peacocks and said that the keeper "still lives where he lived when he played for the other club near Huddersfield."