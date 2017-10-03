Six Huddersfield Town players receive international call-ups

Pic: Getty Images/Chris Brunskill Ltd

As Huddersfield Town head into the international break, six of their players have been called up for international duty with their respective countries.

One of the downsides to being a top flight team, is that your star players will be picked for their countries for international matches.

The experience is new to head coach David Wagner, but one that he will have to get used to. Here we take a look at the forthcoming internationals and who will be playing where

Aaron Mooy

​​The Australian has once again been selected for the Socceroos as they face play off qualification for the World Cup in Russia 2018. Had the Aussies been able to finish in second place in their group they would have already qualified and Aaron Mooy would not be needed to try and get them there.

The Socceroos will play off against Syria, the first leg will be held in Malaysia on October 5th due to the instability of Syria itself, with the return leg will be held in Sydney on October 10th. If the Australians defeat Syria the next international break will see them having to play again in the play off final.

Wagner is hoping that Mooy will not be too exhausted after all the travelling - he said ​"What I wished was that they would be already qualified and that he was not going again to play Syria"

"They will then have to play the next opponent in the next international break in the final.

He went on to say: “If Aaron has a chance to play in the World Cup then I will be very happy for him.

“This is as well something I only have to accept and deal with" The German said. "It is not something I can wish and then it happens"

​Jonas Lossl & Mathias Zanka

​​Both have received a call up for the Danish national team in their World Cup qualifying matches next week. The pair will travel to Montenegro for the first game and then back to Copenhagen for the second fixture.

Philip Billing

Another Dane called up for International action is youngster Philip Billing, he has been called up for the Danish Under 21 side. Making his debut in the 6-0 defeat of Lithuania the midfielder will be travelling to Georgia on October 6th and then Helsinki to play Finland on October 10th.

Ryan Schofield

The young goalkeeper has been called up by Paul Simpson for the England Under 19's. The 22-man squad will have two away games within a very short space of time, the first against the Czech Republic on October 6th, the next only three days later against Slovakia.

Danny Kane

After receiving his first call up back in September, the 20 year old defender has again been called into action for the Repbulic of Ireland Under 21 international squad. Danny Kane will travel to Dublin where the team will have two home games. The first against Norway is scheduled for October 5th, with the tie against Israel scheduled for October 9th.