Aaron Mooy says Huddersfield Town will "learn" from defeat to Tottenham Hotspur

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy looked back on the Terriers' heavy 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur before leaving the club to participate in World Cup qualifiers for his native Australia.

Dissapointing display

Mooy was reflective on what he called "a disappointing display, they punished our mistakes and scored early on which made it hard for us to get back into the game" while also saying “they got their goals early and you can’t give a team as good as Spurs chances like that. We made it far too easy for them".

The Aussie was also full of praise for Spurs, stating that “they are one of the best teams in the league, they have quality all over the pitch and their movement is exceptional. They make it very difficult for you to win the ball back".

Mooy feels Huddersfield will learn from Spurs thrashing

The midfielder would go on to say “it exposes you too playing against better teams but, of course, it means you’re going to get better because you’re playing against some of the best teams and players in the world.

“They all know what they are doing, where to move and where the space is, it’s just a different level." The Australian said. "We just have to learn from this experience, and take the defeat on the chin and move forward.”

Aussie relishes chance to test himself against the best

Mooy went up against the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli this past Sunday and said"That is what you want to do, to test yourself against the top players and Dele Alli is one of them".

Kane scored twice in Sunday's match and Mooy cautioned "Kane is on fire and if he gets half a yard he'll punish you which is what we gave him."



On whether or not Kane is world-class, the Huddersfield number ten reserved judgement until he faces Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez and Manchester City's Sergio Aguero: "I haven't played against those guys yet, and so we'll have to see how it compares but he is a top player no doubt about it."