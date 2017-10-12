Swansea City vs Huddersfield Town: Can Terriers return to winning ways against slumping Swans?

David Wagner patrols the touch-line in Huddersfield's last game, against Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA via Getty Images

Huddersfield Town visit Swansea City this Saturday for their eighth Premier League game of the season and looking to returning to winning ways.

The Terriers are sitting in 11th place on nine points while the Swans are in 18th place, having taken just one win from their first seven games.

The hosts have scored just once in their three home games, that one goal coming against Watford. Their other fixtures at the Liberty Stadium have been against Manchester United and Newcastle United, losing both.

The Welsh side are still involved in the Carabao Cup with a third round date with the Red Devils looming in short order after victories over League One outfit Milton Keynes Dons and Championship side Reading.

Injury issues still a major concern for Huddersfield

Manager David Wagner will be without four key figures for the away clash. Striker Steve Mounié is a possibility despite a lingering heel issue while Kasey Palmer continues to struggle with a hamstring injury.

Danny Williams is in contention while the defence is thinned out with injuries to Michael Hefele (groin) and Jon Gorenc Stanković, the latter still awaiting his debut for the club after a late-season knee injury while away on international duty last March.

Colin Quaner is the final Terriers player set to miss Saturday's contest with a calf problem.

Wagner said of Mounié that "Steve's inflamed heel has taken longer than expected" while Palmer "is on the grass he needs around 10-14 days.” As for Hefele, the German went on to say that he"has seen the specialists & we’re recovering him without surgery for another 4-6 weeks.”

Swansea getting healthy ahead of Town clash

Contrary to Huddersfield's injury concerns, Paul Clement's side look to be getting some key players back into action.

Winger Nathan Dyer could feature after overcoming an Achilles injury while midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng played in Swansea's Development Squad victory over Celtic during the international break.

Despite exiting early during the club's last league fixture at West Ham United, Wilfred Bony looks set to play while Kyle Bartley has been ruled out once again after knee surgery in August.

Britton and Clement compliment Terriers

Swans midfielder Leon Britton was quick to point out that Huddersfield “did really well last season to get promoted and they have shown already that they can compete at this level."

Manager Paul Clement also said "when a team comes up and has first experience of Premier League football you play with excitement and then without fear. They started well but have found things difficult since."

He added that Huddersfield "started very well" and "have plateaued a bit", adding: "They will want to get back on track against us. They will pose a challenge but we are optimistic that our form will change."