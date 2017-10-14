David Wagner says Huddersfield weren't brave enough in loss to Swansea City

Wagner looks on during Huddersfield's loss at Swansea/photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner met with the press following the Terriers' 2-0 loss at Swansea City. Tammy Abraham's brace gave the Swans all three points.

Wagner says team wasn't "brave enough"

In discussing what went wrong, the German said “we were not good or brave enough in the first 45. A lot of 50-50 situations, like the (Tom Ince) penalty call, didn’t go for us”, referring to Ince being taken down by Martin Olsson in the 30th minute.

Despite the controversial call, Wagner says “bravery on the ball was a big problem for us today in the first-half. If you want luck & to score, you must be brave”.

Gameplan not what the manager wanted

The best chance of the game for the Terriers still fell to Ince, with Wagner commenting that “we had the biggest chance of the first-half through Tom Ince, which we need to score. We were better in the second-half”.

He was particularly dismayed at the approach the club took, stating that “our game plan is not to hit the ball and chase it; we want to play on the pitch" while assuring that We will make sure we follow our way”.

Wagner wants club to avoid mistakes, still confident

While being honest, the gaffer lamented his team's mistakes: “Mistakes happen like their first goal; this is football. However, we must avoid these to gain Premier League points”.

Despite the loss, Wagner is still confident: “in the last 2 games we have made too many easy mistakes but I trust & believe in the group. We’ve shown good performances”.

Huddersfield face an enormous task in their next game as they host Manchester United at the John Smith's Stadium one week from today.