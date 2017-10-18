David Wagner hoping to have Steve Mounie available for Manchester United clash

PIC: Getty Images

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner is hoping that Steve Mounie will be fit and available for the clash with Manchester United.

The striker has not been available to play for the Terriers since the defeat against West Ham as he picked up a heel injury. The 23-year-old has sat out the last five matches because of the injury, and has been clearly missed by the team

The lack of goals for Huddersfield Town is worrying, however a Mounie return could well be a turning factor again in their Premier League fortunes. Wagner had hoped that the striker would be ready for the match against Swansea City, however was not on the team sheet for the game over in Wales. The former Montpellier player is keen to return to playing as is the head coach who wants to bring Mounie back into the squad.

Key to return

What will be the key to Mounie returning? Obviously, that the heel injury has been recoverEd from but also training time. Having been out for a month because of the injury, the striker needs to get minutes in his legs. Coming in cold to matches is never a good thing, so if Mounie can make it through a whole week of full thorough in depth training without pain, then his fitness to start will not be an issue.

Although desparate for the return of the striker, Wagner explained to the press why he has not risked picking Mounie in the main squad, wanting to keep him fresh and not bring him back to early "We wanted to give him more training minutes in his legs.

“Hopefully he will get a full week in preparation for the Manchester United game and then, hopefully, he will be ready.” The German said.

With the big match approaching on Saturday, Huddersfield Town fans as well as the head coach, will be willing Mounie to be ready and come back to the pitch. The Terriers are lacking goals, and the striker has been their top scorer of the season so far.