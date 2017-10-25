Jonathan Hogg says Huddersfield learned their lesson from harsh Spurs defeat to shock Manchester United

Hogg in action against Manchester United/Photo: John Peters/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg believes the Terriers learned their lessons from their 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur after following that result up with a shock 2-1 triumph over Manchester United.

The 28-year-old played the full 90 minutes as David Wagner's men overcome Premier League title challengers United on home turf thanks to Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre's strikes.

The win sees Huddersfield level on points with 10th-placed Southampton after nine games, having enjoyed an excellent season so far on their return to the top-flight.

"Special moment" for Terriers midfielder

Hogg said of the result: “It’s a special moment and one that we will always remember, even when we retire we’ll all look back at this result. Manchester United are a world-class team we have brought down to our level.”

Following what was arguably the low point of Huddersfield's debut Premier League season, the midfielder said: “We have learnt from the Tottenham game and become a better team – when you try to go head-to-head with world-class players you can get hurt."

He knows most teams the Terriers face will have "better-quality individuals" and admitted that they have "got to have a different game plan."

Hogg continued: "We had to drag them down to our level and make it horrible and ugly for them."

Formation, attitude key for Terriers success

The set-up of the squad against the Red Devils was pivotal according to Hogg, who declared that their high-tempo helped unsettle the visitors.

“Our formation worked to a tee, we sat deep in a good shape, won the ball back, countered and capitalised on their weaknesses by playing fast, attacking football and scoring quick goals," he said.

The midfielder also hailed Huddersfield's "fantastic" attitude and declared that they "performed as a team" and "no individual stood out" because they "all worked hard and grafted.”

"The fans have been unbelievable all season but it was a full house and it was electric," Hogg added. "We’re going to need everyone if we are to stay in the Premier League. It won’t be easy, it’s going to be a roller coaster with lots of ups and downs, but this result is certainly an up.”