Jonas Lössl not happy with set pieces from Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lössl is not happy with the way the Terriers defended set pieces against Liverpool. The 28-year-old Denmark international accepts that Town were beaten by the better side at Anfield, but believes that the second goal could have been avoided.

The on-loan keeper from Mainz was far from happy to concede from a corner in Saturday's defeat, a header from Roberto Firmino at the near post.

Lössl stated, "the second goal I’m most angry about because that’s a part of the game where we could be better – and we are better than them." The Dane knows the importance of set pieces and will be hoping for improvements from the team and went on to add “set pieces, in general, we have to be better when we play a team like that."

Learn from mistakes

A couple of mistakes led to the first couple of Liverpool goals, and with the Terriers struggling to score away from home, this will need to be worked on. David Wagner will be the first to admit that the team need to learn from the mistakes and set pieces will be something that, going forward, will be improved on.

Despite the mistakes, Lössl still admitted that Town were beaten by the better team and stated "in the end, we lost to a better team and we can’t expect to go there and get points, even though the previous week we did really well [against Manchester United].

“All we can do now is continue, look forward, learn from our mistakes and press on.”

Terriers lacking goals

While the lack of goals beginning to become a concern for the Terriers at opponents grounds, home form has been good with the only team so far to defeat the Terriers at home being Tottenham Hotspur, whilst Leicester City and Southampton both drew. Aaron Mooy, Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounie are the top scorers so far this season with two goals each. Tom Ince has been close on many occasions and will be eager to break his duck, although he got the assist for the Mooy goal against Manchester United.

Lössl was asked about the penalty save when Tommy Smith got penalised for tugging the shirt of Firmino - and replied "of course it was nice to save the penalty at a crucial time, but we lost to zero and we lost to a better team. I thought we performed well up to the first goal (going in), but it’s gone now. We have to look forward.”

That looking forward is hosting West Bromwich Albion on Saturday at home, a vital game as both teams are mid table and not far from each other points wise.