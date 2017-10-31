Jurgen Klopp says Huddersfield Town will stay in the Premier League

Jurgen Klopp and David Wagner greet each other before their sides square off at Anfield/Photo: Andrew Powell/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp came away convinced that Huddersfield Town will stay in the Premier League after the Reds defeated the Terriers 3-0 last Saturday at Anfield.

Klopp is best friends with Huddersfield boss David Wagner, making for an uncomfortable fixture that saw Liverpool score three times in the final 35 minutes.



"100 percent" Huddersfield will stay in the top flight, says Klopp

Following the match, the 50-year old was asked whether he thought Huddersfield would stay in the Premier League, to which he responded: “One hundred percent,” said Klopp when asked if Town will be able to avoid the drop. “They will stay in the league, but without help from Liverpool".

He noticed that the Terriers "played like they did against (Manchester) United. So, it could have been possible that they would have been successful. We avoided that so I am happy".

Wagner admits "result was fair"

Goals from Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino and Giorgio Wijnaldum consigned the Terriers to defeat, but the German admitted “At the end, the result was fair,” while also saying “we saw two different halves. For 50 minutes, we played very well defensively and were organised".

“We neutralised Liverpool and I hadn’t seen Anfield as quiet as it was in those 50 minutes. But when we conceded, the atmosphere was back to how I have seen it over the last two years.”

Wagner knows "Anfield is a tough place to go" and that “Our plan was to play in a deeper midfield block and give no space away. It was the same idea last week. Against Liverpool, it worked very well until the first goal. It is correct to say we were not able to punish them on the counter, but those opportunities will come if you keep a clean sheet longer"

"Lessons learned", says Terriers boss

After the last two matches against massive clubs, Wagner said "we have learned things out of the last two games against the big guns. We learned we are able to defend in a very good shape and we learned we can collect points against the big guns if we get everything right from the first to the last minute. We did that last weekend. If not, you cannot collect points.”



Huddersfield next face West Bromwich Albion at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday and he felt another lesson his club learned is that "if we give one small chance away then they will punish you,” he added. “But I am absolutely happy with the attitude and effort.”



