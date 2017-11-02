Chris Löwe says Huddersfield need to be "brave" against West Bromwich Albion

PIC: Getty Images

Huddersfield Town defender Chris Löwe spoke to the press ahead of the visit from West Bromwich Albion to the John Smith Stadium on Saturday.

The German left-back made his first appearance in front of the press and was full of praise for the Huddersfield Town fans.

"Our supporters have been great; they have really helped us throughout the season and that’ll be the same on Saturday," Löwe said.

Much has been made of the volume the Terriers fans make either at home or travelling away, continually singing and shouting the team on, regardless of the result.

Town fans have so far this season see their team beat Crystal Palace away on the first day of the season, with a home win against their fellow promoted team Newcastle United, and of course the biggest victory so far against Manchester United. They have also witnessed losses and draws, in all cases the volume remained the same.

Terrier fans have also stayed until the end of every match, again regardless of the result, and applauded their team from the pitch, a lot of their opponents have commented on the fans saying they are one of the best away/home crowds they have come across.

Three points

The German was then asked about playing at home against West Brom and what tactics if any they would have in place. The defender was not letting anything slip regarding how they would play, other than commenting that: "We need to be as brave as we can against West Brom and work hard to break them down."

The Terriers home record is very impressive so far this season, with only Spurs breaking down their play and coming away with a win, others who have travelled to the John Smith Stadium have either drawn with Huddersfield or lost.

Although it is still early in the season, the German knows how important a win against the Baggies is moving forward in the goal of survival in the Premier League and said: "We will do everything we can to get all three points against West Brom."

Huddersfield fans will be important again on Saturday and will hope to help their team to a win over a team placed around them in the current league table, three points will be the ultimate goal