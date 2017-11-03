David Wagner says Huddersfield "have a chance to get a result" against West Bromwich Albion

Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA via Getty Images

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner spoke to the media ahead of the Terriers' game with West Bromwich Albion. Both teams are coming off of losses last weekend as Huddersfield lost 3-0 at Liverpool whilst the Baggies dropped a 3-2 decision to Manchester City.

"We have enough confidence in ourselves to be a competitor"

While saying We have a lot of respect for West Bromwich Albion", Wagner also expressed that"we have enough confidence in ourselves to be a competitor & have a chance to get a result.”

The German knows form at Johhn Smith's Stadium will be crucial, saying “Home form and home points are crucial in the Premier League; we would like this to continue consistently.”

"No new injuries" and "a good week of training"

Heaading into this crucial match, Wagner said "We have no new injury concerns" as he is pleased with how the run-up to the game went, stating "we have no new injury concerns; we’ve had a good training week and there’s lots of competitions for places.”

He feels the Terriers overall performance in the league so far has “shown we are competitors in the Premier League and we will try everything to be successful.”

Update on key players



The status of both Rajiv Van La Parra and Steve Mounie were revealed by Wagner with Van La Parra being "fully fit; he had some groin problems but we took him off early enough to make sure he’s ok.”

As for Mounie, the Terriers boss stated that “we are happy that Steve Mounié is back but he isn’t at the fitness level he was at before" and he feels "the international break will help him.”

He also praised Laurent Depoitre: “I’ve been very impressed with what Laurent Depoitre has delivered so far. He’s worked unbelievably hard and I’m very happy with him.”

"A big chance to be successful"

Wagner feels “we have to be focused on ourselves; we have a big chance to be successful on Saturday if we perform at our best.”

The club's ambitions are to “to make the unrealistic, realistic at Huddersfield Town and we will continue to do so in the future.”