David Wagner praises new full-back partnership of Scott Malone and Florent Hadergjonaj

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner was full of praise for the performance of full-backs Scott Malone and Florent Hadergjonaj during the Terriers' 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

The duo replaced regulars Tommy Smith and Chris Lowe for Saturday's clash at the John Smith's Stadium. Haderjgonaj was making his first appearance for the club while Malone was starting for Huddersfield for the first time in the top flight.

Seeing the two in the team sheet before the game surely raised questions, but both players proved their manager to be correct in their insertion into the starting line-up.

The changes proved to be inspired ones as both players showed creativity in attack and awareness in defence. Wagner explained his decision to start the pair after the game after they were part of the side climbing to 10th in the Premier League table.

"We wanted to bring fresh legs" into the side

Both Malone and Hadergjonaj bring different qualities to the team as compared to Smith and Lowe and Wagner explained this:

“We wanted to bring fresh legs, speed and offensive power into the side and on the wings. Both Flo and Scotty have trained very well and have always been very close to the starting XI".

Although they have been close to the starting line-up, the German explained why they had not been inserted into the first team until now, saying: “The only reason why they have never been so often in the starting XI is because Tommy Smith and Chris Lowe have delivered whenever they have played".

"It was the right time"

The Terriers boss felt it was the "right time to bring them in and use their fresh legs and energy" and thought "both played very well" and "helped the team to win this football match.”