Martin Cranie ready to replace suspended Christopher Schindler in key game against Bournemouth

Martin Cranie says he prepared to step in for Christopher Schindler when Huddersfield Town visit AFC Bournemouth in a key clash at the Vitality Stadium in two weeks.

The former Barnsley man was asked to step in when Schindler was sent off against West Bromwich Albion and played a key role in the Terriers hanging on for a 1-0 win despite being a man down.

Schindler "one of our standout performers"

Cranie said, “Chris has been great so far and probably one of our standout performers this season," while acknowledging that “he will be a big miss down at Bournemouth.

"Unfortunately, he won’t be there but that makes an opportunity for someone else. Whether that’s going to be me is down to the gaffer but hopefully, I’ll get a game.”

First booking was "harsh"

Schindler was sent off after two yellow cards against the Baggies and Cranie felt the first booking was a bit unfair, he simply said, “it’s one of those decisions."

“The first booking was harsh and some days you will get sent off, other days you won’t. If you get booked in the first half you have to watch your challenges after that.”

Cranie happy to get first Premier League minutes

While he will have two weeks to prepare for his likely start at the Vitality Stadium, Cranie had no time to get ready for his appearance against West Brom.

“Normally in the second half, the subs get to rotate and just keep warm in case you’re needed.

"On Saturday I didn’t even get the chance to have a run. I just got my gear on. It’s not that difficult. We all know our jobs and the gaffer wanted five at the back so we all got on with it.

"As a centre-half, you are not really expecting to come on in a game but anything can happen at any time. I was just happy to get my first minutes of the season in the Premier League.”



"It's off to Bournemouth for another big game"

Cranie reckons the three points collected against the Baggies were massive and the game on the South Coast could be just as important: “It was a massive three points (against West Brom).

"The Manchester United game was a massive win for us but no-one expected that. These are the games we have to win if we are to give ourselves a chance to stay up.

“The celebrations at the end showed how important this win was and now it’s off to Bournemouth for another big game.

“Bournemouth have picked up a little bit of form but we should be looking to go down there and pick up points. You don’t expect to get points from the top six but games like this we need to win.”