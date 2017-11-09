Huddersfield Town confirm squad for trip to Marbella over international break

Huddersfield Town have named their squad for the training camp trip to Marbella over the international break. About two thirds of David Wagner will be in Spain while the rest will be playing for their respective countries on international duty.
This is the second straight year the club has travelled to Marbella during an international break, with Wagner keeping his squad sharp in the Spanish city for one week in 2016. The Terriers are currently tenth in the current Premier League table.
Seven members away as Premier League takes a break
The seven first team players that will not be in Marbella due to international commitments are Ryan Schofield, Jonas Lössl, Mathias Zanka, Aaron Mooy, Danny Williams, Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounié.
Michael Hefele (Achilles), Jon Stanković (knee) and Philip Billing (ankle) did not make the trip to focus on recovering from their respective injuries, whilst Jonathan Hogg is unable to join due to family commitments.
Youngsters joining Terriers in Spain
Luke Mewitt, Regan Booty and Lewis O'Brien will be in the squad to take part in the training camp with Joe Lolley joining up with the squad in Marbella over the next few days after scoring for the Under-23s in their 3-3 PDL draw at Burnley on Monday.
The full squad list is as follows:
Goalkeepers
13. Joel Coleman
28. Rob Green
Under-18. Luke Mewitt
Defenders
2. Tommy Smith
3. Scott Malone
14. Martin Cranie
15. Chris Löwe
26. Christopher Schindler
33. Florent Hadergjonaj
Midfielders
4. Dean Whitehead
11. Abdelhamid Sabiri
17. Rajiv van La Parra
18. Joe Lolley
22. Tom Ince
45. Kasey Palmer
Under-23. Regan Booty
Under-23. Lewis O’Brien
Forwards
9. Elias Kachunga
23. Collin Quaner