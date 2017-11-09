Huddersfield Town confirm squad for trip to Marbella over international break

Huddersfield Town players during their training camp in Marbella, Spain/Photo: Huddersfield Town official Facebook page

Huddersfield Town have named their squad for the training camp trip to Marbella over the international break. About two thirds of David Wagner will be in Spain while the rest will be playing for their respective countries on international duty.

This is the second straight year the club has travelled to Marbella during an international break, with Wagner keeping his squad sharp in the Spanish city for one week in 2016. The Terriers are currently tenth in the current Premier League table.

Seven members away as Premier League takes a break

The seven first team players that will not be in Marbella due to international commitments are Ryan Schofield, Jonas Lössl, Mathias Zanka, Aaron Mooy, Danny Williams, Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounié.

Michael Hefele (Achilles), Jon Stanković (knee) and Philip Billing (ankle) did not make the trip to focus on recovering from their respective injuries, whilst Jonathan Hogg is unable to join due to family commitments.

The Terriers are in Marbella for training camp during an international break for the second straight year/Photo: Huddersfield Town official Facebook page

Youngsters joining Terriers in Spain

Luke Mewitt, Regan Booty and Lewis O'Brien will be in the squad to take part in the training camp with Joe Lolley joining up with the squad in Marbella over the next few days after scoring for the Under-23s in their 3-3 PDL draw at Burnley on Monday.

The full squad list is as follows:

Goalkeepers

13. Joel Coleman

28. Rob Green

Under-18. Luke Mewitt

Defenders

2. Tommy Smith

3. Scott Malone

14. Martin Cranie

15. Chris Löwe

26. Christopher Schindler

33. Florent Hadergjonaj

Midfielders

4. Dean Whitehead

11. Abdelhamid Sabiri

17. Rajiv van La Parra

18. Joe Lolley

22. Tom Ince

45. Kasey Palmer

Under-23. Regan Booty

Under-23. Lewis O’Brien

Forwards

9. Elias Kachunga

23. Collin Quaner