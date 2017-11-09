Christopher Schindler bemused by first yellow card against West Brom

PIC: Getty Images

Huddersfield Town centre-back Christopher Schindler is determined to learn from his first ever sending off in senior football.

The German was embroiled in a first half yellow card that was dubious at best. In the first half against West Bromwich Albion, Schindler was tussling with Hal Robson-Kanu running for the ball on the right flank when it appeared that the Baggies winger pulled Schindler's shirt.

The German retaliated by pushing Robson-Kanu off the pitch and was subsequently penalised and booked.

Bemusement for Schindler

"I think I made one foul in the first half which wasn't even a foul never mind a yellow card. He pulled me, and so I put my arm out as well, that is how we play in England.

"I got a booking for that? It doesn't matter anyway because I had to be more careful in the second half."

The Terriers scored a decisive goal late in the first half to go into the break in the lead.

The goal scored by Rajiv Van La Parra ensured a first half lead for the Yorkshire club, with a clean sheet possible but tricky against a West Brom side determined to make hard work for the Premier League new boys.

Second yellow card

The second half started the way the first had ended, with the Terriers still on top. The German then made an unfortunate sliding tackle that resulted in his second yellow card and first ever sending off in senior football. Schindler said

"For my second yellow, their player went through on goal, and there was some scrappy play. I thought I could get to the ball but didn't.

"The team put a lot of effort in to get the result over the line. Obviously I wanted to help them but I couldn't and it was frustrating."

The German was clearly upset as he left the field of play and has vowed to learn from this, as he is likely to miss the next game, unless the red card is recinded then the German will be unable to be named in the squad against Bournemouth.

"These things happen in football, if someone else gets sent off I run harder than normal to compensate for that one man being lost. When I came off I was really, really upset. I was just hoping that we could keep the clean sheet." Schindler stated.

Huddersfield Town did go on to win the match, but it was very tight with West Brom making a late surge, and Jonas Lössl making two huge saves at the end of the match to bring the Terriers home record in the Premier League to lost one, drawn or won the rest.

No-one is getting complacent though as every match is a difficult one in the top flight and no team will be taken for granted.