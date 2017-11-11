Jack Payne experiencing fine form at Oxford and not expecting a recall

(Photo: Getty Images / Gareth Copley)

Huddersfield Town midfielder Jack Payne is loving life on loan at the moment, with two goals to his name and nine assists.

The Terrier, who is on loan to League One Oxford United​, has no immediate thoughts of returning to Yorkshire before the loan spell expires in the summer. The 23 year old would give Huddersfield another option in the number 10 spot as the Terriers have had issues in that area.

Kasey Palmer picked up an injury and Abdelhamid Sabiri has so far making been starts in the Huddersfield Town development squad, so a recall from David Wagner during the January window would make sense and add more choices to the first team.

Payne, however, is not expecting to play for the Terriers during this campaign. The midfielder told the Oxford Mail​ that he "came here to play every week".

“It’s important for me," Payne added. "I’m a footballer and I want to play every game I can – that’s what I’ve been doing here.

“It’s great for me and I feel like I’m an important part of the team, which means a lot."

No recall in January

When asked about a return from Oxford Payne said "I haven’t been told anything and I won’t get told anything, but as far as I know I expect to be here for the whole season"

The Oxford manager Pep Clotet revealed that Town are definitely keeping tabs on Payne, He said "I’m in contact with Huddersfield every week – they call me or text me to see how Jack is doing."

It’s very important for him the (style of) football we’re playing and that helps him a lot. We know that Huddersfield, from what they tell me, are very focused on his development.”

The future of Payne will depend on how the Terriers are doing come the January transfer window, and if they feel the services of the 23 year old are required back in Yorkshire.