Tommy Smith is a shining example to young players, says Chris Powell

Smith in action for Town (photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA / Getty Images)

Huddersfield Town captain Tommy Smith has been on a rollercoaster journey, and according to the ex Terrier manager Chris Powell, this journey is an example for younger players who want to get into football.

Having been released earlier in his career from Manchester City the 25-year-old has become an integral part of the Terriers' remarkable success, and is Head Coach David Wagner's skipper in the current Premier League campaign.

Smith moved from Tranmere Rovers at the age of 11 and joined the City academy, unfortunately he was never able to break through into the first team whilst under contract.

The club released him in the summer of 2012 with mutual consent, and the defender decided to move across the Pennines and joined the Town academy.

Lesson

Ex Town manager Powell, told the Press Association that "His journey is a lesson to a lot of young players, When they're at a big club and they move down they just need to get themselves playing again. He did that and look at him now."

The encouraging aspect for young players who find themselves struggling at a "big" club, is that by moving down the leagues to play for a smaller club, there is the opportunity to make a name for yourself.

In Smith's case, when the former skipper Mark Hudson announced his retirement after the Terriers earned promotion to the top flight, Wagner handed him the armband and he has not let the German down.

Powell went on to say "He wanted the shirt, wanted number two, and then you see him lift the (Sky Bet Championship play-off) trophy alongside Mark Hudson, who came in around my time - it's just really great to see."