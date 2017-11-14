Chris Powell backs Huddersfield Town to survive in the Premier League

Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Former Huddersfield Town manager Chris Powell is confident the Terriers will avoid relegation from the Premier League this year.

The 48-year old spent 14 months in charge at the John Smith's Stadium before being replaced by current boss David Wagner.

"I do think they will stay up"

Now the caretaker manager at Skybet Championship side Derby County, Powell said "I do think they will stay up. Not just because they're 10th now. I just feel that there are definitely three worse teams."

While saying "I think they will finish above 17th", he couldn't predict the exact place Huddersfield will finish due to what he calls "chops and changes".

"But I do feel, unless all the teams who are struggling bring in players who can help them really up their game, and I don't see that happening, they will be fine."

"It's been an incredible journey"

The Terriers completed a memorable journey through the lower parts of the Championship to earn promotion after their playoff final win over Reading and with early-season wins over Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion, Huddersfield sit 10th in the latest table.

Powell would go on to say "It's been an incredible journey and I'm sure many people, including David and (chairman) Dean (Hoyle), can't get their heads round exactly what's happened."

He felt the appointment of Wagner to succeed him was a big difference: "But Dean made a change with regards to the focus of the club when he brought David in. That's the big thing" while also acknowledging "A lot of things have changed off the field. The club needed it. They deserved it and Dean and David have gone on. It's worked for them."

Changes "work at some clubs and it doesn't at a lot of others"

Powell feels changes "works at some clubs and it doesn't at a lot of others, but it's great to see it's happened for them. It's a club I know well. I had a great time, good people, good area and now they're getting their just reward."

He also said the fan support can make a difference for a club like Huddersfield:

"People may think it's a cliche, but it really isn't," Powell added. "If you have that and a really positive, supportive chairman, well the results are there for everyone to see.

"The fans want to see top Premier League teams come to the John Smith's and they want to see them leave empty-handed.

"That's happened already on one occasion this season and I wouldn't be surprised if it happens again."