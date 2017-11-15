AFC Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town preview: Terriers look to continue winning ways in six-pointer at Vitality

Huddersfield Town players and manager David Wagner celebrate after defeating West Bromwich Albion/Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town travel to AFC Bournemouth for their twelfth game of the Premier League season.

Both clubs are coming off of wins before the league halted for the international break. The Terriers defeated West Bromwich Albion 1-0 to sit tenth in the table.

The Cherries picked up a vital 1-0 win at Newcastle United, as a late Steve Cook goal deep into second half stoppage time ensuring all three points and lifting Bournemouth out of the relegation zone into 17th.

Both teams with injury concerns

David Wagner's men will, once again, be without the services of Phillip Billing (ankle), Jon Gorenc Stanković (knee), who, according to the German, will be out another 4-6 weeks and Michael Hefele (achilles).

Kasey Palmer is continuing to rehab his injured hamstring, playing 45 minutes in Huddersfield's Under-23 side on Monday in a 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United, and the club hope to have him back after this weekend's clash.

Eddie Howe's side are also facing injury issues. Tyrone Mings (back), Brad Smith (hip/quad), Junior Stanislas (groin) and Benik Afobe (thigh) are all ruled out for Saturday's clash while Joshua King returned against Newcastle and should feature against Huddersfield.

Cherries looking for the hat-trick against promoted sides

Saturday's game will mark the completion of Bournemouth's first round of games against the newly promoted sides. The Cherries have already defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 on September 15 courtesy of goals from Andrew Surman and Jermain Defoe.

As previously mentioned, they knocked off Newcastle 1-0 courtesy of Cook's injury-time winner in the 92nd minute, a goal and win that Howe said was "big psychologically for everybody connected with the club."

Terriers hold edge in all-time series

This is the 50th all-time meeting between Huddersfield and Bournemouth with the Terriers having won 18, the Cherries 13 and the clubs playing to 18 draws. This will be their first top-flight meeting and their first meeting since a 1-1 draw on Valentine's Day in 2015.

Dating back to 2010, the South Coast side have only tasted defeat once in the last ten matchups, outscoring their Yorkshire rivals 16-12, five of those goals coming in Huddersfield's lone win in August of 2013. The last win for the Terriers at Bournemouth also was in August of 2008.